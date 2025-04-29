Federal government reverses course on UC Santa Barbara students and grads at risk for deportation

The federal government is reversing course on its effort to terminate the legal status of about 1,200 current college students and recent graduates, including some at UC Santa Barbara.

The Associated Press reports that the reversal comes after several court injunctions challenging the legality of the action.

UCSB officials say legal status has been restored to 11 of the 12 students and recent graduates known to have been impacted. Ten of the 11 are current students, and one is a recent graduate.

The government action had left impacted students around the country at risk for deportation. Some had opted to stop attending classes or even go into hiding.

It’s still unclear what ICE might try to do long term.