2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Three teens seriously injured when vehicle in car chase crashes in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 27, 2025 at 9:46 PM PDT
Police tape that reads 'Do not cross. Police.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Simi Valley Police say three teenage girls were in a stolen car and led officers on a chase before crashing.

Three teenagers were seriously injured after a car chase in Ventura County led to a crash.

It started at around 2 a.m. Saturday in Simi Valley, when a patrol officer noticed a vehicle being driven without its lights on. A check of the license plates showed that it had been reported stolen.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, and there was a short chase. The vehicle went out of control near First and Flower Glen Street and rolled over.

Officers discovered there was one 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds in the car. The three Simi Valley teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. They face charges ranging from possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading charges.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssimi valley crash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco