Three teens seriously injured when vehicle in car chase crashes in Ventura County

Three teenagers were seriously injured after a car chase in Ventura County led to a crash.

It started at around 2 a.m. Saturday in Simi Valley, when a patrol officer noticed a vehicle being driven without its lights on. A check of the license plates showed that it had been reported stolen.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, and there was a short chase. The vehicle went out of control near First and Flower Glen Street and rolled over.

Officers discovered there was one 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds in the car. The three Simi Valley teens were taken to a hospital for treatment. They face charges ranging from possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading charges.