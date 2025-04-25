Rain? Unseasonably cold storm could bring rain, and even some snow to the Tri-Counties

There’s something in the weather forecast for the Tri-Counties we haven’t seen for weeks: A chance of rain.

An unseasonably cold upper-level low is expected to move into the region early Saturday morning, coming onshore around Point Conception.

We could see nearly an inch of rain in our mountain and foothill areas. Coastal and inland areas may get between a tenth and a quarter inch. Most of the rain is expected between 4 and 10 a.m. Saturday.

It will also be chilly, with high temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below normal for the region. The snow level will drop to 5,000 feet. The storm will move through the area quickly, with a chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, and clearing by late Saturday night.