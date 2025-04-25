Documentary about iconic Montecito home part of film festival looking at art and architecture

It's a Santa Barbara County home that's been on the cover of architectural magazines. But, many people who are virtually neighbors don't know about the fame behind Montecito's Crawford House.

A documentary about it is one of the featured movies at a weekend film festival in Santa Barbara focused on art and architecture.

"The House: 6 Points of Departure began with trying to answer a question: 'How did this house get built?'" said Greg Goggin. He made the film about Montecito’s Crawford House, an iconic home commissioned in the 1980s by Bill and Joan Crawford.

"I think a lot of people don't know about it. The architectural community does. It's studied around the world as a unique California modern home," said Goggin.

It was the first big project for famed architect Thom Mayne, who went on to design famous works like the downtown Los Angeles Caltrans building and the Orange County Museum of Art. He's won the field's highest honor, the Pritzker Prize.

"It (the Crawford House) got notoriety in the architectural press immediately. It was on the cover of just about every major architectural magazine around the world," said Santa Barbara architect Robin Donaldson. Donaldson worked with Mayne on the Crawford House. It also helped launch his career.

"Well known amongst architects around the world, and maybe not as well known to the neighbors next door," said Donaldson.