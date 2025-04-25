Easing traffic: Project to widen Highway 101 from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara hits a new milestone

Commuters from Ventura to Santa Barbara have already noticed this difference.

But on Friday, community leaders gathered in Summerland to officially celebrate the completion of the latest two segments of a five part project to widen Highway 101 from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara.

"We started down in Carpinteria. Now we have the Padaro segment, and the Summerland segment. So, we're up into Montecito, and Montecito's under construction now, and then our last piece will be in the City of Santa Barbara. We need to secure the funding that we need, but we're getting close to finalizing that final piece," said Scott Eades. He's Director of Caltrans District 5, which is overseeing the project.

The newly completed work includes seven miles of new carpool lanes, six new bridges, 16 updated on and off-ramps, and six new sound walls.

