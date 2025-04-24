Prosecutors, victims will once again speak out against parole for a serial rapist in Ventura County

Ventura County’s District Attorney said he will continue to oppose early release for a notorious serial rapist in the county.

In 2003, Andrew Luster was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting three unconscious women at his oceanfront home in the county. He was originally sentenced to 124 years in prison. Then, despite the opposition of prosecutors, it was reduced to 50 years.

Last year, a parole board recommended his release. But the DA’s office and the victims successfully argued against it. Legally, another hearing to consider early release was then set for April 29.

Prosecutors and the victims will once again argue against Luster’s release.

But, even if they're once again successful, due to a change and loophole in state law, Luster will have to be released in 2026, after serving about half of what was supposed to be a 50-year term.