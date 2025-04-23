The glitz of Hollywood returns to Santa Barbara! Santa Barbara International Film Festival dates set

An annual event which brings some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to the Tri-Counties has announced its 2026 dates.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will happen from February 4 to 14, 2026.

The festival celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. More than 200 films were shown during its 11-day run and an estimated 100,000 tickets were sold. Academy Award winners Zoe Saldaña and Adrien Brody were among the participants in this year’s filmfest.

Last year, festival officials signed a long-term lease at the Fiesta Five theater complex in Santa Barbara. It was the venue for this year’s festival, but will be closed for the next few months for renovations to turn it into a state-of-the-art movie complex.