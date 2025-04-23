2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

The glitz of Hollywood returns to Santa Barbara! Santa Barbara International Film Festival dates set

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:48 PM PDT
A man stands on a ladder, placing letters on a building marquee.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Some of Hollywood's biggest names will return to the 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The 2026 festival will take place from February 4 to 14.

An annual event which brings some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to the Tri-Counties has announced its 2026 dates.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will happen from February 4 to 14, 2026.

The festival celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. More than 200 films were shown during its 11-day run and an estimated 100,000 tickets were sold. Academy Award winners Zoe Saldaña and Adrien Brody were among the participants in this year’s filmfest.

Last year, festival officials signed a long-term lease at the Fiesta Five theater complex in Santa Barbara. It was the venue for this year’s festival, but will be closed for the next few months for renovations to turn it into a state-of-the-art movie complex.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssbiffsanta barbara international film festivalcity of santa barbara
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco