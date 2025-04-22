2025
California Coast News

There's good news about the unemployment picture in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 22, 2025 at 10:54 AM PDT
California's unemployment rate showed a slight improvement in March.
The latest numbers show the jobless rate is down in all three counties. The state unemployment rate also dipped slightly in March.

The latest monthly statistics show a sharp drop in unemployment in the Tri-Counties.

In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 4.7% in February to 4.5% in March. Santa Barbara’s month-to-month unemployment rate was down by an even larger margin, moving from 5.2% to 4.9%.

San Luis Obispo County had a slight dip, with the percentage of people out of work going from 4.2% in February to 4.1% in March.

Statewide, unemployment went from 5.4% in February to 5.3% last month.
