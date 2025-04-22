There's good news about the unemployment picture in the Tri-Counties

The latest monthly statistics show a sharp drop in unemployment in the Tri-Counties.

In Ventura County, the jobless rate went from 4.7% in February to 4.5% in March. Santa Barbara’s month-to-month unemployment rate was down by an even larger margin, moving from 5.2% to 4.9%.

San Luis Obispo County had a slight dip, with the percentage of people out of work going from 4.2% in February to 4.1% in March.

Statewide, unemployment went from 5.4% in February to 5.3% last month.