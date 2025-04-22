Man wanted for 1998 murder in Ventura County arrested in Mexico and extradited to the United States

A man wanted for a murder in Ventura County more than a quarter of a century ago was arrested in Mexico and has been extradited to the United States.

In June of 1998, Felipe Arambula was shot to death in his Ventura home. Detectives identified David Hampton and Manuel Alejandro Vasquez as suspects in the killing.

Hampton was arrested and convicted, and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. But Vasquez fled the country. He was arrested in Mexico in 2023 and was extradited to Ventura County last week. He’s facing a variety of charges ranging from murder to attempted kidnapping.

A third man, Jose Vasquez, was tried and convicted of charges that he masterminded the killing over claims of a debt owed by the victim.