Five arrested for what investigators call a gang-related attack in a Conejo Valley business

Five people have been arrested for a gang-related attack that left two people hurt in a Conejo Valley business.

The attack happened on April 17 in the 400 block of North Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. Investigators say someone ran into a business and was followed by five gang members who attacked him. An employee who tried to intervene was also attacked. The gang members then fled.

Both victims were treated at a hospital for what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Two Thousand Oaks men and three teenagers were arrested on charges including assault, conspiracy to commit a crime, and street terrorism.