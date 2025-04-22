Five arrested for what investigators call a gang-related attack in a Conejo Valley business
Two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Five people have been arrested for a gang-related attack that left two people hurt in a Conejo Valley business.
The attack happened on April 17 in the 400 block of North Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. Investigators say someone ran into a business and was followed by five gang members who attacked him. An employee who tried to intervene was also attacked. The gang members then fled.
Both victims were treated at a hospital for what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Two Thousand Oaks men and three teenagers were arrested on charges including assault, conspiracy to commit a crime, and street terrorism.