2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Prosecutors say fishing boat fined for dumping polluted water too close to Ventura County coastline

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 21, 2025 at 3:05 PM PDT
Prosecutors say the fishing boat Sea Pearl dumped some toxic squid waste too close to the coast in December. They reached a settlement with the boat's captain which includes penalties and fines.
Joey Buttitta
/
Ventura County District Attorney's Office
Prosecutors say the fishing boat Sea Pearl dumped some toxic squid waste too close to the coast in December. They reached a settlement with the boat's captain which includes penalties and fines.

Investigators say the squid boat didn't go far enough offshore before dumping water contaminated by squid ink.

A fishing boat has been fined for releasing toxic fishing byproducts in the ocean too close to the coast.

Ventura County prosecutors say last December, the commercial fishing vessel Sea Pearl violated fishing laws. Investigators say the boat offloaded more than 200,000 pounds of squid at Ventura Harbor. They say the vessel then headed back to sea to dump what is known as “stick water” into the ocean.

“Stick water” is created when squid in a ship’s hold die. They release ink, which creates high levels of ammonia. That water is toxic. Squid fishermen are required to take the “stick water” at least three nautical miles offshore before releasing it.

But, prosecutors say the Sea Pearl never made it to state waters before releasing the toxic substance. 

As part of a settlement agreement, the boat’s owner must pay nearly $17,000 in fines, restitution, and costs related to the investigation.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsocean pollution
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco