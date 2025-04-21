Prosecutors say fishing boat fined for dumping polluted water too close to Ventura County coastline

A fishing boat has been fined for releasing toxic fishing byproducts in the ocean too close to the coast.

Ventura County prosecutors say last December, the commercial fishing vessel Sea Pearl violated fishing laws. Investigators say the boat offloaded more than 200,000 pounds of squid at Ventura Harbor. They say the vessel then headed back to sea to dump what is known as “stick water” into the ocean.

“Stick water” is created when squid in a ship’s hold die. They release ink, which creates high levels of ammonia. That water is toxic. Squid fishermen are required to take the “stick water” at least three nautical miles offshore before releasing it.

But, prosecutors say the Sea Pearl never made it to state waters before releasing the toxic substance.

As part of a settlement agreement, the boat’s owner must pay nearly $17,000 in fines, restitution, and costs related to the investigation.