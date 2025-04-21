Oxnard's loss, Santa Maria's gain: Assistant Oxnard Police Chief to become Santa Maria's top cop

A Central Coast city is getting a new police chief, one who’s coming from another community in the Tri-Counties.

Christopher Williams will become Santa Maria’s new top cop on April 28.

Williams is currently an Assistant Chief with the Oxnard Police Department. He’s spent nearly three decades in law enforcement, including more than 20 years in Oxnard. He’s worked in many parts of the agency, ranging from the homicide unit to internal affairs.

Williams will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marc Schneider, who stepped down last year after nearly 30 years with the Santa Maria Department.