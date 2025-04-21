2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Oxnard's loss, Santa Maria's gain: Assistant Oxnard Police Chief to become Santa Maria's top cop

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 21, 2025 at 3:39 PM PDT
Santa Maria's new Police Chief is coming from Oxnard.
City of Santa Maria
Santa Maria's city hall building.

Christopher Williams was selected following a nationwide search.

A Central Coast city is getting a new police chief, one who’s coming from another community in the Tri-Counties.

Christopher Williams will become Santa Maria’s new top cop on April 28.

Williams is currently an Assistant Chief with the Oxnard Police Department. He’s spent nearly three decades in law enforcement, including more than 20 years in Oxnard. He’s worked in many parts of the agency, ranging from the homicide unit to internal affairs.

Williams will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marc Schneider, who stepped down last year after nearly 30 years with the Santa Maria Department.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newslaw enforcementsanta maria police
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco