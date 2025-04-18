What a mess! Wrong way driver causes multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 101 in Ventura County

A multi-vehicle collision involving a wrong way driver made a mess out of a section of Highway 101 in Ventura County for much of this morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Friday, on the northbound 101 near Oxnard Boulevard in Oxnard. CHP officers say the driver of a SUV got onto the 101 going the wrong way at Oxnard Boulevard. The woman was driving southbound on the northbound 101.

She realized what she was doing, and tried to make a U-turn on the freeway. But, her SUV was hit by a big rig, and then a pickup truck which slowed to avoid the wreck was rear-ended by a Jeep.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but two drivers reported minor injuries. CHP officers arrested the wrong way driver on a DUI charge.