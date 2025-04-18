2025
California Coast News

What a mess! Wrong way driver causes multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 101 in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 18, 2025 at 2:36 PM PDT

No one was seriosly injured. The crash caused big backups on Highway 101 in the Oxnard area.

A multi-vehicle collision involving a wrong way driver made a mess out of a section of Highway 101 in Ventura County for much of this morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Friday, on the northbound 101 near Oxnard Boulevard in Oxnard. CHP officers say the driver of a SUV got onto the 101 going the wrong way at Oxnard Boulevard. The woman was driving southbound on the northbound 101.

She realized what she was doing, and tried to make a U-turn on the freeway. But, her SUV was hit by a big rig, and then a pickup truck which slowed to avoid the wreck was rear-ended by a Jeep.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but two drivers reported minor injuries. CHP officers arrested the wrong way driver on a DUI charge.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco