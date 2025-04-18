2025
Fixed! Section of Santa Barbara County highway damaged by 2024 storms now repaired and reopened

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 18, 2025 at 4:17 PM PDT
Work is now complete on a storm damaged section of Highway 192 in Santa Barbara.
Caltrans

Erosion damaged section of Highway 192 near ther Santa Barbara-Montecito border.

Caltrans has just completed an emergency repair project on a storm damaged section of state highway in Santa Barbara County.

Last year’s big storms damaged a section of Highway 192 just west of its intersection with Highway 144. The impacted area is near the border of Santa Barbara and Montecito.

The erosion was so bad it took out a highway shoulder, and a lane of the roadway. The $3.8 million repair project included rebuilding about 150 feet of the shoulder, adding a retaining wall, and restoring the roadway.

A concrete barrier and a crash cushion was added at the top of the new wall, and drainage was enhanced to reduce future erosion.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
