Fixed! Section of Santa Barbara County highway damaged by 2024 storms now repaired and reopened

Caltrans has just completed an emergency repair project on a storm damaged section of state highway in Santa Barbara County.

Last year’s big storms damaged a section of Highway 192 just west of its intersection with Highway 144. The impacted area is near the border of Santa Barbara and Montecito.

The erosion was so bad it took out a highway shoulder, and a lane of the roadway. The $3.8 million repair project included rebuilding about 150 feet of the shoulder, adding a retaining wall, and restoring the roadway.

A concrete barrier and a crash cushion was added at the top of the new wall, and drainage was enhanced to reduce future erosion.