Series of arrests made in connection with Oxnard shooting which left three wounded

There’s been some arrests in connection with an attack which left three people with gunshot wounds in Oxnard last month.

On March 4, a 19-year-old man, and two 15-year-old boys were shot in Southwinds Park. Fortunately, none of the wounds were life threatening.

On Thursday, Oxnard Police aided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served warrants at multiple locations. A 19-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in one neighborhood. A second teen was arrested at the Oxnard Police Department, while a third was already in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center for an unrelated offense.

Detectives say all four suspects are members of a street gang, and the attack was believed to be gang related.