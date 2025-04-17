2025
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge accused of ethical breaches to step down from post

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 17, 2025 at 4:03 PM PDT

State commission investigators say among breaches, Michael Carrozzo improperly posed as an attorney to help his secretary with some legal issues .

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge has been censured, and is going to step down as the result of an investigation into charges he violated multiple ethics codes.

The California Commission on Judicial Performance announced Judge Michael Carrozzo reached an agreement to resolve 19 allegations.

Investigators say he improperly helped his judicial secretary in a dispute with an insurance company, and with a landlord. The two later got married. They say he communicated during some of the disputes as if he was a practicing attorney.

In a press release, the Commission says Carrozzo will officially step down in September, and use some vacation time between now and then. He’s also agreed to never again serve as a judge, or court official. Carrozzo has held the post for more than a decade.
