No Olympics for us? The latest 2028 LA Olympics plans don't include venues in the Tri-Counties

The organizing committee for the 2028 Olympics announced its updated plans for Southern California’s Olympic venues this week, but unlike the 1984 Games, the plans don’t include the Tri-Counties.

The baseball competition will be at Dodger Stadium (no surprise there!), but they’ll have to do some creative scheduling because it’s the middle of baseball season.

Surfing will be at Trestles Beach, which straddles the Orange/San Diego County line.

In 1984, the canoeing and rowing competition took place in Ventura County, at Lake Casitas. But this time, it will be in Long Beach.

And, here’s a bit of trivia: In 1984, there were three Olympic Villages. One was at USC, one at UCLA, and one at UC Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara even hosted an Olympics demonstration event: A windsurfing competition occurred at East Beach.

So, it looks like there are no local Olympics connections for the Tri-Counties in 2028.

By the way, perhaps the most unusual venue for the upcoming games is for the squash competition. The announced venue is Universal Studios Hollywood.