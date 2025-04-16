Two off-duty Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrested following a disturbance at a bar

Two Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, following an off-duty disturbance at a Camarillo bar.

The incident happened on March 30. Sheriff's Office investigators say there was a domestic disturbance, and a security guard intervened. They say the guard was injured and had to be treated at a hospital.

Officials say both deputies were arrested and booked on felony charges.

The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau has taken over the criminal investigation. The agency’s Internal Affairs Bureau is also conducting its own investigation.

Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff issued a statement saying the Sheriff’s Office holds deputies to the highest standards of conduct and any violation of those standards will be addressed without hesitation.