California Coast News

Two off-duty Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrested following a disturbance at a bar

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:58 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say a bar security guard was injured in the confrontation. The deputies are on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Two Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, following an off-duty disturbance at a Camarillo bar.

The incident happened on March 30. Sheriff's Office investigators say there was a domestic disturbance, and a security guard intervened. They say the guard was injured and had to be treated at a hospital.

Officials say both deputies were arrested and booked on felony charges.

The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau has taken over the criminal investigation. The agency’s Internal Affairs Bureau is also conducting its own investigation.

Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff issued a statement saying the Sheriff’s Office holds deputies to the highest standards of conduct and any violation of those standards will be addressed without hesitation.
