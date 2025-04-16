Lots of people like a taste of Danish! Poll picks Solvang as 'Best Small Town in the West'

Solvang has always been popular with tourists. Now, a new newspaper poll is confirming its popularity, with readers picking it as the Best Small Town in the West.

The Danish themed community topped communities like Moab, Utah and Sedona, Arizona to win the top spot the USA Today readers poll.

The poll notes that Solvang makes people feel like they’ve been transported to a totally different country, and notes that it’s chock-full of Danish history and heritage.

The newspaper's readers also ranked Solvang fifth for Best Small Town Food Scene.

