California Coast News

Lots of people like a taste of Danish! Poll picks Solvang as 'Best Small Town in the West'

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:48 PM PDT
Solvang
Theresa Gingras
/
Solvang Danish Days
Solvang celebrates its heritage with its annual Danish Days festival.

Solvang has always been popular with tourists. Now, a new newspaper poll is confirming its popularity, with readers picking it as the Best Small Town in the West.

The Danish themed community topped communities like Moab, Utah and Sedona, Arizona to win the top spot the USA Today readers poll.

The poll notes that Solvang makes people feel like they’ve been transported to a totally different country, and notes that it’s chock-full of Danish history and heritage.

The newspaper's readers also ranked Solvang fifth for Best Small Town Food Scene.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
