Lawsuit targets state's approval of restart of pipeline which caused 2015 oil spill on Gaviota Coast

An oil company’s controversial efforts to repair and restart the Santa Barbara County pipeline which ruptured in 2015, causing a major oil spill, are facing yet another challenge.

A coalition of environmental groups filed suit Tuesday against the state agency which plays a key role in overseeing pipeline operations.

Sable Offshore Corporation is trying to repair the pipeline which ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, causing a 140,000 gallon oil spill. It would set the stage for restarting three idle offshore oil platforms.

The State Fire Marshal oversees pipeline safety issues and granted waivers for the restart. But a coalition of environmental groups sued, claiming there are issues with the approval process, as well as the pipeline’s safety.

"Our first concern is that they didn't do environmental review, which would allow the public to participate," said Linda Krop, who is Chief Counsel with the Environmental Defense Center. "Under state and federal pipeline safety laws, they are required to do a public hearing, and they didn't do that. And, they're required to issue a statement explaining their rationale for approving the waiver, and they didn't do that."

"Even if they had done the process right, their decision that this pipeline will be safe from corrosion is just simply not founded," said Krop.

Last week, the State Coastal Commission issued a new cease-and-desist order against Sable to stop work on the project. The company has done a number of repairs, contending work is allowed under some long standing permits.

