California Coast News

Lawsuit targets state's approval of restart of pipeline which caused 2015 oil spill on Gaviota Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 15, 2025 at 6:35 PM PDT
Approximately 140,000 gallons of oil spilled in the May, 2015 Plains All-American pipeline rupture near Refugio State Beach.
A coalition of environmental groups is suing the State Fire Marshal's Office, which plays a key role in overseeing pipeline safety.

An oil company’s controversial efforts to repair and restart the Santa Barbara County pipeline which ruptured in 2015, causing a major oil spill, are facing yet another challenge.

A coalition of environmental groups filed suit Tuesday against the state agency which plays a key role in overseeing pipeline operations.

Sable Offshore Corporation is trying to repair the pipeline which ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, causing a 140,000 gallon oil spill. It would set the stage for restarting three idle offshore oil platforms.

The State Fire Marshal oversees pipeline safety issues and granted waivers for the restart. But a coalition of environmental groups sued, claiming there are issues with the approval process, as well as the pipeline’s safety.

"Our first concern is that they didn't do environmental review, which would allow the public to participate," said Linda Krop, who is Chief Counsel with the Environmental Defense Center. "Under state and federal pipeline safety laws, they are required to do a public hearing, and they didn't do that. And, they're required to issue a statement explaining their rationale for approving the waiver, and they didn't do that."

"Even if they had done the process right, their decision that this pipeline will be safe from corrosion is just simply not founded," said Krop.

Last week, the State Coastal Commission issued a new cease-and-desist order against Sable to stop work on the project. The company has done a number of repairs, contending work is allowed under some long standing permits.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
