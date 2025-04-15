Federal prosecutors accuse Ventura County man of misrepresenting parts used for helicopter repairs

Federal prosecutors say a Ventura County man misrepresented repair work on helicopters, creating potentially dangerous situations by installing used parts that were older than claimed.

Prosecutors say Jared Michael Swensen operates an Oxnard company which does maintenance and overall work on helicopters. They say in some cases, he would replace older parts with used parts, which is an accepted practice. But, in a 10 count federal grand jury indictment, investigators say some parts were closer to their life limit than represented.

If those older parts failed, they could potentially lead to a crash. Prosecutors claim in some cases, sales orders and maintenance logs were falsified to make the parts newer than their actual age.

The 48-year-old Ventura man is facing charges of wire fraud and fraud involving aircraft parts. He hasn’t entered pleas to the charges yet.