UC Santa Barbara now among UC campuses hit by Trump Administration visa crackdown

University of California officials say Trump Administration immigration policies have led to the federal government starting the visa termination process for at least 50 students and recent graduates.

Some current and past UC Santa Barbara students have been affected.

UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry Yang sent a letter to the campus community warning of the action involving F-1 visa records. He noted that several UCSB students and some graduates in internship programs have been impacted.

UCSB officials say seven current students, and three recent graduates have been affected.

Yang said UCSB is reaching out to the students to support them and provide resources to help. He said the university embraces its international students, noting they are a vital part of making the campus a global crossroads of knowledge.