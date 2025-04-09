Ventura County man gets 480 years to life state prison sentence for child molestation convictions

A Ventura County man has received a 480-year-to-life prison sentence for child molestation.

Ventura County prosecutors say Marcelino Arias Arca of Oxnard abused two children under the age of 14 for several years.

He was convicted in a jury trial last month of six felony counts, with a special allegation that there were multiple victims.

The 68-year-old man had been previously convicted of child molestation in 1988.