California Coast News

Ventura County man gets 480 years to life state prison sentence for child molestation convictions

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:25 AM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

The Oxnard man had a prior conviction in the 1980s.

A Ventura County man has received a 480-year-to-life prison sentence for child molestation.

Ventura County prosecutors say Marcelino Arias Arca of Oxnard abused two children under the age of 14 for several years.

He was convicted in a jury trial last month of six felony counts, with a special allegation that there were multiple victims.

The 68-year-old man had been previously convicted of child molestation in 1988.
