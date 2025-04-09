2025
Round & round we go! New roundabout to improve traffic flow on Central Coast highway is operational

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:21 AM PDT
Final work is still underway, but a new roundabout on Highway 154 at Baseline Avenue and Edison Street in the Santa Ynez Valley is now operational for motorists.
Caltrans
The $8.4 million project is at the Highway 154-Baseline Avenue-Edison Street intersection.

A project intended to improve traffic flow on a Central Coast highway is now operational. The roundabout on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley has been completely opened to traffic.

The $8.7 million project is at the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Edison Street.

The hope is that it will improve traffic flow through the areas.

Some work on the roundabout is still happening. The project includes lighting, landscaping, curb ramps, and rumble strips to force drivers to slow down. The project is expected to be complete later this spring.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
