Round & round we go! New roundabout to improve traffic flow on Central Coast highway is operational

A project intended to improve traffic flow on a Central Coast highway is now operational. The roundabout on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley has been completely opened to traffic.

The $8.7 million project is at the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Edison Street.

The hope is that it will improve traffic flow through the areas.

Some work on the roundabout is still happening. The project includes lighting, landscaping, curb ramps, and rumble strips to force drivers to slow down. The project is expected to be complete later this spring.