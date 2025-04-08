Ventura's top (interim!) cop is headed to Los Angeles for a job with the District Attorney's office

Ventura’s interim Police Chief is headed to Los Angeles, where he will head the fourth-largest law enforcement agency in Los Angeles County.

Tony Lee will serve as Chief of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations. It has more than 230 investigators who help with the prosecution of criminal cases.

Lee was appointed as Ventura’s Interim Chief in December of 2024, filling the post in the wake of the retirement of Chief Darin Schindler. Before that, he was UCLA’s Police Chief for six years, and spent more than 25 years with the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The City of Ventura is still in the process of finding a permanent chief.