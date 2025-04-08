2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Up, up and away! SpaceX launches 27 more communications satellites from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 8, 2025 at 11:22 AM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket taking off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday afternoon.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket taking off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday afternoon.

Fog shrouded the 4:06 p.m. Monday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

It was another successful rocket launch from the Central Coast, but low clouds and fog shrouded a view of it for much of the Tri-Counties.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:06 p.m. on Monday. It carried 27 Starlink communications satellites into orbit.

They're part of a growing global network of satellites intended to bring internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.

It was the first flight for the reusable first-stage booster, which landed on a barge off the West Coast
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsspaceXfalcon 9
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco