Up, up and away! SpaceX launches 27 more communications satellites from the Central Coast
Fog shrouded the 4:06 p.m. Monday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
It was another successful rocket launch from the Central Coast, but low clouds and fog shrouded a view of it for much of the Tri-Counties.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:06 p.m. on Monday. It carried 27 Starlink communications satellites into orbit.
They're part of a growing global network of satellites intended to bring internet and cell phone service to underserved parts of the world.
It was the first flight for the reusable first-stage booster, which landed on a barge off the West Coast