California Coast News

Police officer slashed in face while trying to capture suspect in domestic violence attack in Oxnard

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 8, 2025 at 11:42 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say the suspect cut the officer in the jaw with a piece of broken glass.

An Oxnard Police officer was slashed in the face with a piece of glass while he was trying to stop a man wanted for a domestic disturbance.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Astoria Place in Oxnard Monday afternoon by reports of a family dispute. They were told Lucio Sedeno had attacked a family member. They spotted the 34-year-old man, who tried to flee on foot.

The pursuing officers say Sedeno picked up a broken piece of glass, and as they approached, he slashed one of them in the jaw.

Sedeno was taken into custody without further incident and is facing several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.
