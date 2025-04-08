2025
California Coast News

New survey results show major dip in homelessness in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 8, 2025 at 3:24 PM PDT
Jon Tyson
/
Unsplash
The latest numbers show a nearly 16% drop in homelessness in the county from 2024 to 2025.

A new survey shows a significant drop in homelessness in Ventura County in the last year.

The 2025 count shows a 15.6% decrease in homeless numbers in the county from 2024 to 2025. The total number of people identified as homeless dropped by 368 people.

Officials with the Ventura County Continuum of Care, which coordinates homeless services, cite several factors. They say more than 100 new permanent housing units for the homeless opened last year helped.

And, they believe efforts to assist people on the verge of losing their housing also made a difference.

More than 400 volunteers took part in January’s Point in Time Count, which is a one-day census of the county’s homeless population.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
