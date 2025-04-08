New survey results show major dip in homelessness in Ventura County

A new survey shows a significant drop in homelessness in Ventura County in the last year.

The 2025 count shows a 15.6% decrease in homeless numbers in the county from 2024 to 2025. The total number of people identified as homeless dropped by 368 people.

Officials with the Ventura County Continuum of Care, which coordinates homeless services, cite several factors. They say more than 100 new permanent housing units for the homeless opened last year helped.

And, they believe efforts to assist people on the verge of losing their housing also made a difference.

More than 400 volunteers took part in January’s Point in Time Count, which is a one-day census of the county’s homeless population.