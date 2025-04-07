2025
California Coast News

She was hoping to be a county official on the Central Coast. Instead, she's going to county jail

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 7, 2025 at 3:08 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say the candidate for the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors didn't live in the district she was seeking to represent.

She hoped to represent San Luis Obispo County as a county supervisor, but instead she’s going to be spending time in the county’s jail.

Michelle Marie Morrow has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years' probation for election-related crimes.

Prosecutors say she ran for the Third District supervisor's seat last year, but lived in the Fourth District. She was charged with voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, perjury, and voter fraud.

Last November, she pled no contest to two of the charges.

Investigators say the crimes occurred before last year’s March primary. Morrow lost that election to incumbent San Luis Obispo County supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg.
