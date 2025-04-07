2025
Man charged with death of 13-year-old boy whose body was found in Oxnard

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 7, 2025 at 11:23 PM PDT
A youth soccer coach has been arrested for the murder of Oscar Omar Hernandez, whose body was found in Oxnard last Wednesday.
A youth soccer coach has been arrested for the murder of Oscar Omar Hernandez, whose body was found in Oxnard last Wednesday.

Suspect is youth soccer coach who befriended the boy's family.

A youth soccer coach has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found in Oxnard.

Los Angeles prosecutors filed charges against the man in connection with the death of Oscar Omar Hernandez. The San Fernando Valley boy vanished after going to visit the youth soccer coach in the Antelope Valley.

His family reported him missing on March 30. The boy’s body was found off of Harbor Boulevard in Oxnard last Wednesday.

Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino was arrested last week by LAPD detectives investigating the teen's disappearance. But, he was arrested for an unrelated assault charge from a case last year.

Monday, prosecutors charged the 43-year-old man with the boy's murder.

They think it happened in the Antelope Valley, and Hernandez’s body was then dropped in Oxnard.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna says Aquino had befriended the boy’s family, which allowed their juvenile son to stay with him at his home in Palmdale.

Detectives say they are looking for additional victims.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
