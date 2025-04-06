2025
California Coast News

Man convicted of string of sexual assaults in Ventura, LA Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 6, 2025 at 10:29 PM PDT

Prosecutors say he met some of his victims through dating apps.

A Colorado man has been convicted in Ventura County of sexually assaulting three women, and trying to attack a fourth.

Prosecutors say the crimes happened between February 2019 and May of 2020 in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. They say Charles Edward Gaines met some of his victims on dating apps.

The victims reported what had occurred, and gave DNA samples. In August of 2022, Gaines was arrested on am unrelated matter in Aurora, Colorado. During the arrest, a DNA sample was taken, and detectives say that linked him to three of the California sexual assault cases.

The 28-year-old man was convicted of sexual assault charges in two of the cases, and pled guilty in the other two cases. It’s expected Gaines will get a 19-year-satte prison sentence when he appears in court next in May.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
