Man convicted of string of sexual assaults in Ventura, LA Counties

A Colorado man has been convicted in Ventura County of sexually assaulting three women, and trying to attack a fourth.

Prosecutors say the crimes happened between February 2019 and May of 2020 in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. They say Charles Edward Gaines met some of his victims on dating apps.

The victims reported what had occurred, and gave DNA samples. In August of 2022, Gaines was arrested on am unrelated matter in Aurora, Colorado. During the arrest, a DNA sample was taken, and detectives say that linked him to three of the California sexual assault cases.

The 28-year-old man was convicted of sexual assault charges in two of the cases, and pled guilty in the other two cases. It’s expected Gaines will get a 19-year-satte prison sentence when he appears in court next in May.