Chain reaction crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County leaves one dead

A chain reaction accident involving multiple vehicles on Highway 101 in Ventura County left one person dead.

It happened just before 3 Sunday afternoon, on southbound 101 near California Street in Ventura.

CHP officer say it started when two vehicles slowed because of traffic. A third car didn’t slow in time, and smashed into both of them. A motorcycle then approached the scene, and hit one of the damaged vehicles. The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, and seriously injured. He later died at a hospital. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

None of the people in the vehicles were seriously injured. Traffic was tied up for hours.

