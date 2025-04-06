2025
California Coast News

Chain reaction crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County leaves one dead

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 6, 2025 at 10:20 PM PDT

Traffic is snarled for hours.

A chain reaction accident involving multiple vehicles on Highway 101 in Ventura County left one person dead.

It happened just before 3 Sunday afternoon, on southbound 101 near California Street in Ventura.

CHP officer say it started when two vehicles slowed because of traffic. A third car didn’t slow in time, and smashed into both of them. A motorcycle then approached the scene, and hit one of the damaged vehicles. The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, and seriously injured. He later died at a hospital. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

None of the people in the vehicles were seriously injured. Traffic was tied up for hours.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco