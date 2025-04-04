Aebleskiver, anyone? (It's a Danish snack!) 2025 Scandinavian Festival set for the Conejo Valley

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the Conejo Valley for a weekend festival celebrating Scandinavian culture.

The more than half-century-old Scandinavian Festival will take place on the campus of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be traditional food and dance, exhibits, activities for kids, and even a village where you can meet Vikings.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days on the Cal Lutheran Campus.

Disclosure: Cal Lutheran holds the license of KCLU Radio.