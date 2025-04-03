2025
New lifesaving effort in Ventura County: Fire Department ambulances now carry blood for transfusions

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:26 PM PDT
Ventura County Fire Department ambulances are now carrying whole blood to make blood tranfusions more accessible to people during emergencies.
VCFD
Ventura County Fire Department ambulances are now carrying whole blood to make blood tranfusions more accessible to people during emergencies.

The whole blood will allow firefighter-paramedics to start transfusions while seriously injured or ill patients are en route to the hospital.

The Ventura County Fire Department is making a big addition to its emergency response efforts, which may save even more lives.

Ventura County Fire Department rescue ambulances are now carrying whole blood, so firefighter-paramedics can stabilize severely injured or ill patients before they get to a hospital.

Fire Department officials say after analyzing emergency calls during a seven-year period, they determined three to seven trauma patients a month might have benefitted from prehospital transfusions.

Paramedics had to undergo special training for the new program, and the public safety agency had to work to coordinate a steady blood supply. Fire Department officials say less than 2% of the EMS agencies in the nation have prehospital blood transfusion programs.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
