Natural ocean toxins affecting some seabirds, sea lions on the Central and South Coasts

A wildlife care organization in the Tri-Counties is seeing some seabirds suffering from a natural form of poisoning that occurs in the ocean.

Domoic acid is produced by algae during what are known as algal blooms. Warm ocean temperatures and nutrient levels can cause the blooms. The toxins get into the food chain through small fish and shellfish. When seabirds and sea lions eat fish and shellfish in enough quantities, the toxins can affect them.

The poison can cause birds to appear disoriented, and to have problems flying and even standing. In extreme cases, it can lead to death.

The Goleta based Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is treating a number of birds for Domoic acid poisoning.

If you see a seabird or sea lion that appears to be a trouble, don’t touch it. Call for help: