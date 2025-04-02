2025
Santa Barbara congressman reintroduces bill to try to reduce wildfire risk on federal land

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 2, 2025 at 1:30 PM PDT
An aerial view of the 2024 Lake Fire in the Los Padres National Forest from a Santa Barbara County air unit.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
An aerial view of the Lake Fire from a Santa Barbara County air unit.

The legislation would make it easier for utility companies to remove branches and trees that threaten power lines.

A Santa Barbara congressman has reintroduced a bipartisan bill intended to make it easier to reduce the wildfire threat on federal land.

The legislation would remove the red tape utility companies have to jump through to clear trees and branches away from power lines on federally owned property. Currently, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management have to go through a timber sale procedure to clear the way for such work.

The change would allow the agencies to approve the tree removal without going through the current complicated process.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara co-authored the bill with a fellow Democrat and two Republican lawmakers.
