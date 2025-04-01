2025
California Coast News

Unemployment dips on Central, South Coasts

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 1, 2025 at 12:17 PM PDT
California Employment Development Department

Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties all show drop in jobless numbers. State unemployment flat in January and February.

After a spike in January, unemployment dipped in the Tri-Counties last month. New numbers showed an across the board drop in the region.

Ventura County’s jobless rate dropped from 5% in January, to 4.7% in February. Santa Barbara County went from a 5.4% to a 5.2% unemployment rate. And, unemployment in San Luis Obispo County went from 4.4% in January to 4.2% in February.

The unemployment rate for the state remained flat during the first two months of the year at 5.4%.
