The final roundup: Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days rodeo is ending

A century old South Coast tradition is apparently ending. Organizers of the Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo issued a statement saying that due to what they call increasing operational and production challenges, 2024’s event was the last one.

The tradition started with the first Fiesta in 1924. Cowboys from surrounding ranches would take part in a riding and roping competition in Pershing Park. In 1958, it moved to the Earl Warren Showgrounds, and a professional rodeo was added.

The rodeo was part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. It brought some of the nation’s top rodeo competitors to Santa Barbara.

Organizers say all three days of the rodeo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds were sellouts last year. In an online statement, they thanked the community for supporting the event over the years.