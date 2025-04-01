2025
California Coast News

LA County man facing charges that he fraudulently posed as a doctor in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 1, 2025 at 1:13 PM PDT

Prosecutors say man claimed he was a medical school graduate specializing in neurology, chiropractic medicine and gut health

Ventura County prosecutors say a man is facing felony charges because he was practicing medicine without a license.

Nate Ahir of Valencia is charged with the unlicensed practice of medicine, and fraudulent use of the term doctor. There's also an elder abuse charge in which he's accused of using someone else's personal information to fraudulently get a line of credit.

Prosecutors say he was posing as a doctor at a Ventura clinic offering spinal and nerve treatment services. The 43-year-old man pled not guilty to the charges.
