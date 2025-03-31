One dead following collision involving Metrolink train, vehicle in Ventura County

One person is dead following a collision involving a Metrolink train and a vehicle in Ventura County.

It happened at around 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Las Posas Road and Fifth Street in Camarillo.

The driver of the vehicle died. There were five passengers and three crew members on board the Metrolink train. No injuries were reported.

Last week, a Metrolink train and a truck collided at the intersection of Fifth Street and Rice Avenue in Oxnard, leaving a bystander seriously injured.