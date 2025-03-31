2025
California Coast News

One dead following collision involving Metrolink train, vehicle in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 31, 2025 at 5:51 PM PDT
One person died when a Metrolink train, and a vehicle collided in Camarillo Monday afternoon.
Ventura County Fire Department
No injuries reported on board the southbound train.

No injuries reported on board the southbound train.

One person is dead following a collision involving a Metrolink train and a vehicle in Ventura County.

It happened at around 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Las Posas Road and Fifth Street in Camarillo.

The driver of the vehicle died. There were five passengers and three crew members on board the Metrolink train. No injuries were reported.

Last week, a Metrolink train and a truck collided at the intersection of Fifth Street and Rice Avenue in Oxnard, leaving a bystander seriously injured.
