2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man sentenced for illigally flying drone over Central Coast military base

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 31, 2025 at 1:12 PM PDT
U.S. Air Force

The Chinese national received a four-month sentence, which he has already served.

A man who pled guilty to illegally flying a drone over a Central Coast military base was sentenced to four months in federal prison. He has already served the sentence.

Yinpiao Zhou entered a plea to a misdemeanor count of violation of national defense airspace. Prosecutors say on November 30, the Chinese national flew the drone over part of Vandenberg Air Force Base and took pictures of the facility.

Zhou was arrested several days later, as he was boarding a plane in San Francisco which was headed to China.

He’ll also have to undergo a year of supervised release and pay a small fine.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsdronecentral coastmilitary
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco