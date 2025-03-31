Man sentenced for illigally flying drone over Central Coast military base

A man who pled guilty to illegally flying a drone over a Central Coast military base was sentenced to four months in federal prison. He has already served the sentence.

Yinpiao Zhou entered a plea to a misdemeanor count of violation of national defense airspace. Prosecutors say on November 30, the Chinese national flew the drone over part of Vandenberg Air Force Base and took pictures of the facility.

Zhou was arrested several days later, as he was boarding a plane in San Francisco which was headed to China.

He’ll also have to undergo a year of supervised release and pay a small fine.