2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County looking at possible jail expansion plans

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 30, 2025 at 11:14 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Santa Barbara County is facing some major decisions over the future of its jail system.

The county is looking at expansion plans for its Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, to take some of the capacity from the aging Main Jail in Santa Barbara.

Three proposals are under review. The first option would take the system’s capacity to 748 inmates. Option 1.5 would increase capacity to 876 inmates. And, Option 2 would give the system just over 1,000 beds. The system is currently averaging about 750 inmates.

But, how to pay for any type of major expansion is another big question. Depending on which, if any options is pursued, construction costs could run from $120 to $215 million dollars.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors will talk about jail expansion proposals when they meet Tuesday.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsnorthern branch jail complex
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco