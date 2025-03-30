Santa Barbara County looking at possible jail expansion plans

Santa Barbara County is facing some major decisions over the future of its jail system.

The county is looking at expansion plans for its Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, to take some of the capacity from the aging Main Jail in Santa Barbara.

Three proposals are under review. The first option would take the system’s capacity to 748 inmates. Option 1.5 would increase capacity to 876 inmates. And, Option 2 would give the system just over 1,000 beds. The system is currently averaging about 750 inmates.

But, how to pay for any type of major expansion is another big question. Depending on which, if any options is pursued, construction costs could run from $120 to $215 million dollars.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors will talk about jail expansion proposals when they meet Tuesday.