California Coast News

Major Ventura County nature preserve finally gets a name

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 28, 2025 at 11:31 AM PDT
The 1600 acre plus Mariano Rancho Preserve protects more than 1600 acres of land just north of Ventura.
Ventura Land Trust
The Mariano Rancho Preserve protects more than 1600 acres of land north of Ventura.

The 1600+ acres of land north of downtown Ventura will be called the Ventura Hills Nature Preserve. It's set to open to the public later this year.

A beautiful piece of land in Ventura County with sweeping views of the coast has been a nature preserve for five years. Up until now, it didn't officially have a name.

The 1600 acres of land in the hills north of Ventura will be called the Ventura Hills Nature Preserve. The community has known the land for years as Mariano Rancho.

There have been proposals over the years to develop housing on the site. But in 2020, the Ventura Land Trust put together a $4 million deal to buy and preserve the property.

The Trust has been holding community meetings on what type of activities and access should be allowed on the property. Plans call for it to be opened to the public later this year.

The Trust also sought community input on the name, receiving a number of suggestions. Board members decided the Ventura Hills Nature Preserve would be a simple name that would clearly describe the property.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
