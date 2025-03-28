2025
Santa Barbara based relief agency is responding to the magnitude 7.7 earthquake which hit Asia

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 28, 2025 at 12:38 PM PDT
Aung Shine Oo
/
AP
Quake damage to a building in Myanmar. The region was hit by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake Friday which killed hundreds of people.

ShelterBox is sending a response team to Thailand.

A Santa Barbara based global relief agency is sending a quick response team to a region in Asia hit by a monster magnitude 7.7 earthquake.

Friday's quake caused hundreds of deaths, and thousands of injuries in Thailand and Myanmar. ShelterBox has a team en route to the region to assess aid needs.
The nonprofit is known for helping people in areas of the world hit by disaster, or conflict with tents, solar lamps and other essentials.

Mysnmar is in the middle of a civil war, but it's normally restrictive military government issued a rare appeal for help, saying it will accept aid from all sources.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
