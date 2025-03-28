Santa Barbara based relief agency is responding to the magnitude 7.7 earthquake which hit Asia

A Santa Barbara based global relief agency is sending a quick response team to a region in Asia hit by a monster magnitude 7.7 earthquake.

Friday's quake caused hundreds of deaths, and thousands of injuries in Thailand and Myanmar. ShelterBox has a team en route to the region to assess aid needs.

The nonprofit is known for helping people in areas of the world hit by disaster, or conflict with tents, solar lamps and other essentials.

Mysnmar is in the middle of a civil war, but it's normally restrictive military government issued a rare appeal for help, saying it will accept aid from all sources.