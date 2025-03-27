Man pleads guilty to killing of ex-wife in Ventura County

A Northern California man pled guilty to murdering his ex-wife in Ventura County.

Prosecutors say in July of 2021, Josefino Cayetano Maldonado met with his ex-wife, Eudelia Gonzales. They had been separated for eight years. They say he wanted to rekindle the relationship, but she refused.

They drove to Oxnard, and stopped near East Hueneme Road. Detectives say he hit her in the head with a rock, and dumped her body of Highway 101 on the Gaviota Coast. Maldonado initially denied he was in the area, but they say phone records connected him to the murder.

The 45-year-old Salinas man pled guilty to the killing, and led investigators to his ex-wife’s body. As a result of the plea, it’s expected he’ll receive a 16-years-to life state prison sentence.