California Coast News

Up, up and away! Rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base with 27 communications satellites

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:38 PM PDT
The view of the Central Coast from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket taking off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday afternoon.
SpaceX
The view of the Central Coast from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket taking off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday afternoon.

It was the 24th flight for the reusable first-stage booster.

Maybe you saw it! A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Central Coast Wednesday afternoon, carrying some communications satellites into orbit.

The rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:11 p.m. It had a payload of 27 Starlink communications satellites.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 24th flight for the reusable booster.
