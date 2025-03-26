Up, up and away! Rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base with 27 communications satellites

Maybe you saw it! A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Central Coast Wednesday afternoon, carrying some communications satellites into orbit.

The rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:11 p.m. It had a payload of 27 Starlink communications satellites.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 24th flight for the reusable booster.