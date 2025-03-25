One person seriously injured after Metrolink train crashes into tractor-trailer rig in Oxnard

A woman was seriously injured when a Metrolink train slammed into a tractor-trailer rig stopped on the railroad tracks at an Oxnard rail crossing.

It happened at around 7:15 Tuesday night.

Oxnard Police say the tractor-trailer rig was on the tracks at the Rice Avenue and Fifth Street crossing when it was hit by the westbound train.

Debris from the accident hit a woman standing nearby at a food vendor's stand. She was critically injured.

There were 13 people on board the train. Two complained of pain from the accident.

The driver of the tractor-trailer rig was uninjured. There's no word on why it was on the tracks.

The incident happened at the same crossing where a Metrolink train hit a pickup that was stuck on the tracks in 2015. The train's engineer died and 33 people were injured in that accident.

Last month, work started on a $134 million project at the intersection that will separate the vehicle crossing from the railroad tracks to prevent future accidents of this type. The project is expected to take about four years.

