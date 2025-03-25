2025
California Coast News

Court rules state agency doesn't have authority to close Central Coast off road vehicle park

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 25, 2025 at 6:11 PM PDT

Appeals court rules only San Luis Obispo County has the power to order a complete closure of the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.

An appeals court rejected a state effort to phase out controversial off road vehicle use at a Central Coast state park.

People have been using dune buggies, and other off road vehicles at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area for decades. Environmentalists have been trying to get the off road vehicle area closed for years, citing damage the vehicles caused to the beach, and dunes.

The State Coastal Commission approved a plan to phase out the off road vehicles. But, a coalition of boosters filed suit to try to block the shutdown.

The Second District Court of Appeal ruled this week the Commission has the ability to restrict off road vehicles, but lacks the authority to completely shut it down. The ruling says that decision falls with San Luis Obispo County. The off road vehicles are currently allowed under the county’s local coastal program, which was certified by the Coastal Commission years ago.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
