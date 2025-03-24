2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County jail inmate dies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 24, 2025 at 11:36 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Death occurred at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria. Female inmate found unconscious in her cell.

A woman died in custody in a Santa Barbara County Jail.

It happened Monday night, at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

Custody deputies at the jail spotted the woman on the ground in her cell. The deputies, jail medical personnel, and paramedics were unsuccessful in efforts to revive her. The woman’s name hasn’t been released. An autopsy is pending.

She was arrested last Wednesday for illegal weapons possession, and then on Friday a cruelty to animals charge was added.

There was another inmate in the cell with the woman at the time of the incident.

Multiple investigations into the death are underway, but at this point authorities aren’t speculating about what might have occurred.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsinmate death
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco