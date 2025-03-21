2025
California Coast News

They're off! Batch of spy satellites launched from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:04 PM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night, with a payload of spy satellites.
SpaceX
Thursday night launch was 450th for SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets.

Maybe you heard it. SpaceX launched a batch of spy satellites from the Central Coast Thursday night.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:49 p.m. It was the National Reconnaissance Office’s eighth batch of satellites launched as part of an intelligence project.

Officials didn’t say how many satellites were carried into orbit during the mission. It was the 450th Falcon 9 launch. The reusable first stage booster landed back at the base, creating sonic booms heard in parts of the Tri-Counties.
