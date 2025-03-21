They're off! Batch of spy satellites launched from Central Coast

Maybe you heard it. SpaceX launched a batch of spy satellites from the Central Coast Thursday night.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:49 p.m. It was the National Reconnaissance Office’s eighth batch of satellites launched as part of an intelligence project.

Officials didn’t say how many satellites were carried into orbit during the mission. It was the 450th Falcon 9 launch. The reusable first stage booster landed back at the base, creating sonic booms heard in parts of the Tri-Counties.